The Mining in Motion Summit (MininginMotionSummit.com) is pleased to announce the participation of Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Ghana’s Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, as a speaker. Hon. Muhammed’s involvement underscores the government’s commitment to environmentally responsible mining, technological innovation and scientific advancement in the extractive sector.

As the head of the ministry leading innovation and sustainability, Hon. Muhammed is spearheading initiatives to align mining operations with national development goals and environmental stewardship. His efforts include forging partnerships with global public and private stakeholders to implement science-based solutions and sustainable practices. In April 2025, the Minister met with Park Kyongsig, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (apo-opa.co/45r33JW) to Ghana, to explore bilateral cooperation on climate change and environmental protection. Their discussions centered on leveraging Korean expertise to restore water bodies impacted by illegal mining and address the root causes of environmental degradation.

In February 2025, Hon. Muhammed reiterated the government’s commitment (apo-opa.co/4dV4wKZ) to leveraging local innovation as a driver of economic growth, particularly within key industries like mining, which continues to play a vital role in Ghana’s economy. Gold exports reached $11.6 billion in 2024, accounting for 57% of the country’s total export revenue, highlighting the sector’s significance in national development. In line with modernization efforts, the government, through the Minerals Commission of Ghana (apo-opa.co/3H8AM0P), is equipping the next generation of workers with skills in emerging technologies such as drones, which are being deployed to support automation and improve sector monitoring.

Under the World Bank-funded Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project (apo-opa.co/4kHR9Qr), the country is actively addressing land degradation and promoting sustainable practices among artisanal and small-scale miners, ensuring mining sector contribution to economic growth and long-term environmental and social sustainability.

At Mining in Motion, Hon. Muhammed will engage with key stakeholders from the mining industry, academia and civil society to exchange insights on policy, innovation and the future of mineral resource governance in Ghana.

The summit, led by the Ashanti Green Initiative under the leadership of Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of the Ashanti Kingdom, is hosted in partnership with the World Bank and the World Gold Council.

For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact:

sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org

About Mining in Motion Summit:

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting www.MininginMotionSummit.com.