The Ministry of Finance has organized a two-day stakeholder consultation as part of preparations for the 2026 Annual Budget, scheduled for presentation in November 2025. The engagement sought to solicit inputs from key sectors of the economy and deepen citizens' participation in the national budget process.

The consultations brought together representatives from banking and non-banking financial institutions, think tanks, professional bodies, trade organizations, social partners, and other organized groups. Also in attendance were civil society organizations (CSOs), faith-based organizations (FBOs), academia, and various associations.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr. Thomas Nyarko Ampem, reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuous engagement with citizens throughout the budget process. He cited the Ministry's visit to Makola Market prior to the presentation of the 2025 Budget in March as an example of efforts to gather firsthand feedback on how government policies affect ordinary Ghanaians.

"Today's engagement provides an avenue for the government to listen to your perspectives, your proposals, and your expectations as we shape the 2026 Budget. The insights gathered from stakeholders such as yourselves will guide us in designing policies that promote growth, equity, and resilience," he emphasized.

Mr. Ampem highlighted several strategic policy measures implemented by the government that have yielded positive results for the economy. These include achieving a primary balance surplus of 1.4% of GDP, reducing the overall fiscal deficit to 1.5%, and bringing public debt down significantly to 44.9% of GDP.

"The recent successful staff-level agreement with the IMF under the Extended Credit Facility and the credit rating upgrade by Moody's reaffirm international confidence in Ghana's economic direction," he said. He noted that these gains serve as the foundation for sustained economic recovery and shared prosperity.

The Deputy Minister reiterated the government's resolve to sustain the momentum of economic recovery while building a resilient economy that creates opportunities for all. "Our focus areas include economic stabilization and fiscal discipline, infrastructure and social development, social protection, education and youth empowerment, as well as employment creation," he added.

The Ministry of Finance reaffirmed that input from the consultations would play a crucial role in shaping policies and interventions in the 2026 Budget. The Minister for Finance is required under Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), to prepare the annual budget in consultation with relevant stakeholders.