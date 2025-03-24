Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and ensuring the successful completion of the country’s debt restructuring efforts.

Speaking during a meeting with the German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Daniel Krull, Dr. Forson acknowledged that Ghana had previously missed some structural benchmarks under the IMF programme. However, he assured that his administration is actively addressing these gaps. “We have taken concrete steps to correct the structural benchmarks that were missed under the previous government, and the results will soon be evident,” he stated.

On Ghana’s ongoing debt restructuring, Dr. Forson emphasized that the country has made significant progress and is now focused on finalizing individual bilateral agreements with its external creditors. He appealed for Germany’s support in expediting the process, noting that securing these agreements is crucial for Ghana’s economic recovery.

In response, Ambassador Krull commended the Ghanaian government’s efforts and described the engagement as insightful. He also expressed Germany’s readiness to proceed with the signing of the necessary bilateral agreements to support Ghana’s financial stability.

Ghana’s collaboration with the IMF is part of broader efforts to restore macroeconomic stability and ensure sustainable growth. The government remains optimistic that ongoing reforms and international support will help position the country on a stronger economic path.