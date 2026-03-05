African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) welcomes GCR Ratings’ (“GCR”) latest Rating (https://apo-opa.co/40g6Vd1) action on the Bank, affirming the Bank’s international scale long and short-term issuer ratings of A and A2 respectively. The outlook was revised to “Stable” from “Rating Watch Evolving”.

GCR has also affirmed the international scale long term programme rating on the USD 5 billion Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) Programme of A.

The improved rating reflects GCR’s assessment of a “robust counter-cyclical mandate, underpinned by a strong track record and ongoing preferential creditor treatment (PCT) from shareholders.” South Africa became the latest country to affirm the Bank’s Establishment Treaty and Preferred Creditor Status when it recently signed the Instrument of Accession (https://apo-opa.co/4rdBtqK) to become a full sovereign member of the Bank. The report continued: “The Bank’s solid capitalisation and diversified funding profile provide significant buffers against emerging credit risks.” The report also acknowledged the Bank’s diverse shareholding base.

The outlook change from “Rating Watch Evolving” to “Stable”, according to GCR, indicates that there is immaterial downside risk related to sovereign debt restructurings.

Commenting on the Rating action, Mr. Chandi Mwenebungu, Managing Director and Group Treasurer, Treasury and Markets at Afreximbank said: “We are delighted that GCR has affirmed its credit rating on the Bank and resolved the outlook to ‘stable’, particularly in the light of recent positive credit developments. We continue to assert that the Bank’s preferred creditor treatment is enshrined in the Bank’s Establishment Agreement, ratified by all member states. It is not a matter of opinion or convention; it is fact.

Mr Mwenebungu continued, “It is also pleasing to note that GCR acknowledges the Afreximbank’s strong liquidity and capitalisation, and resilient risk profile. This is testament to the Bank’s financial and operational strength and that it has been able to demonstrate firm resolve in the face of continued macro-economic pressures and a challenging environment.”

Afreximbank’s risk management framework was independently assessed in 2025 and registered as complying with international standard ISO 31000:2018 (https://apo-opa.co/4le6xpd), which demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to maintaining best practices in support of its mandate as the Continent’s leading Trade Finance Institution. The registration, issued by Certification Partner Global (CPG), follows rigorous independent assessments of Afreximbank’s enterprise risk management framework by external auditors, with zero non-conformities.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/46IAUOn

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4rZmtOI#

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4le6xFJ

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4sjpRUe

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) at “Stable”, Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), and Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com