Marcellin Simba Ngabi, CEO of Gabonese parastatal Gabon Oil Company (GOC), is set to speak at Africa’s premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, which takes place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3. Ngabi’s presence at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 signals a bold new era for state-led energy development as GOC transitions from a partner in operations to a primary driver of upstream growth and regional integration.

Ngabi’s participation comes shortly after the GOC’s landmark $300 million acquisition of oil and gas company Tullow Oil’s entire Gabonese portfolio, a transaction that includes 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) in production and 36 million barrels of proven reserves. The acquisition underscores GOC’s strategic push to ramp up national oil production and attract new investment into Gabon’s energy sector. During AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Ngabi is expected to share insight into the company’s portfolio expansion, detailing how this recent acquisition supports the country’s broader production goals.

With over two billion barrels of proven oil reserves and significant gas potential, Gabon is reasserting its position as one of Africa’s most promising energy frontiers. As the country seeks to boost production to 220,000 bpd, GOC is spearheading efforts to optimize mature fields, unlock value from marginal assets and fast-track project development. Recent developments include the GOC’s oilfield development partner BW Energy’s fast-tracked production start at the Hibiscus South satellite prospect, situated in the Dussafu license, which added 5,000-6,000 bpd within five months of discovery. Meanwhile, in 2024, GOC completed the acquisition of the private equity company Carlyle Group-owned Assala Energy – adding seven onshore licenses, a pipeline network and the Gamba export terminal to its portfolio. These milestones highlight GOC’s commitment to rapid asset turnaround and production growth.

Beyond oil, GOC is advancing Gabon’s Gas Master Plan to monetize the country’s three to five trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Strategic initiatives include independent oil and gas company Perenco’s $1 billion Cap Lopez LNG terminal – set to come online in 2026 – and the Batanga LPG plant, which became operational in December 2023. These efforts form part of a broader national drive to reduce flaring, strengthen downstream industries and diversify the country’s energy mix.

At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Ngabi is expected to showcase Gabon’s revitalized upstream agenda, highlight new investment opportunities across the oil and gas value chain and outline the national oil company’s vision for leveraging international partnerships to drive sustainable growth. His participation is also set to highlight how national oil companies are transforming Africa’s energy narrative through bold acquisitions, technology adoption and regional cooperation.

