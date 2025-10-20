APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and news distribution consultancy, is delighted to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been appointed to the Advisory Board of Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa) 2026 (www.FutureHospitality.com/africa).

Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa) – formerly known as the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) – is the continent’s leading annual hospitality investment conference. It serves as a meeting place for senior hotel investors, developers, operators, and advisors from across Africa and around the world. The event connects business leaders from both international and local markets to enable deals that drive investment and development into tourism projects, infrastructure, and hotel assets across Africa.

As a member of the Advisory Board, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard will play an instrumental role in shaping the strategic direction of FHS Africa by sharing valuable insights on the key themes and topics that will define the event’s agenda. His perspective will help ensure that FHS Africa continues to deliver impactful, relevant, and future-focused discussions for the continent’s hospitality and investment sectors.

From 2019 to 2025, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard has served as a long-standing member of the Advisory Board of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) – the premier hotel investment conference in Africa – and has been an active speaker at both AHIF and the Forum de l’Investissement Hôtelier Africain (FIHA).

In July 2019, APO Group entered a long-term partnership with Bench Events, organisers of AHIF (now FHS Africa), to help drive hotel investment across the African continent (https://apo-opa.co/4nZJpLq).

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard believes that the hospitality sector plays a pivotal role in advancing Africa’s economies:

“Hotels are a cornerstone of Africa’s growth story. They attract tourism, stimulate foreign investment, and generate foreign currency. More importantly, they provide a platform for vital business meetings and events that bring together multinational organisations across the continent.”

Through his continued involvement with FHS Africa, Nicolas aims to further support initiatives that strengthen Africa’s position as a leading destination for hospitality investment and development.

Named among the Top 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 and 2024, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard serves in multiple senior advisory capacities across key sectors. He is a Senior Advisory Board Member at the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business; Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society (United Kingdom) and to the European Union – Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC); and Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa. He is also an Advisory Board Member at the Africa Energy Chamber (AEC), the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG), the World Football Summit (WFS), and the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa. Additionally, he serves as a Member of the Africa Tech Festival / AfricaCom Leadership Council, a Member of the Pan-Africa Ubuntu Circle of The ONE Campaign, and an International Committee Member at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

