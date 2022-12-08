At the recent World Travel Awards, Radisson Blu (https://bit.ly/2GAA36h) took home the prestigious Leading Hotel Group in Africa award. The award is a validation of the work done by the group and its accelerated expansion across the continent over the past few years. But it’s also an important milestone in a journey that started more than 60 years ago, and which has seen Radisson Blu become an iconic hospitality brand around the globe, including on the African continent.

Along with the luxury Radisson Collection, Radisson, Radisson Red, Radisson Individual, and several other brands, Radisson Blu forms part of the Radisson Hotel Group. The group’s journey began in 1960 with the opening of the world’s first designer hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark. That hotel, now the Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen, is still operating successfully.

“From those early beginnings, we’ve always tried to ensure that the hotels within the group set themselves apart,” says Tim Cordon, COO Middle East, and Africa - Radisson Hotel Group. “We always have, and will continue to, focus our work on delivering Memorable Moments, acting as a true host, and being the best partner.”

The Radisson Blu brand, meanwhile, emerged after SAS International Hotels signed a franchise agreement with Carlson Hotels to manage the Radisson brand in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in 1994. Initially known as Radisson SAS, the Radisson Blu brand was birthed in 2009. A year later, it became the largest upscale hotel brand in Europe.

Today, there are more than 380 Radisson Blu locations worldwide, all aiming to provide memorable moments by providing unparalleled service, comfort, and style while creating meaningful and memorable experiences.

The brand has an established presence in Africa, too, with what is now Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa opening at the dawn of the new Millennium. In the following years, it would continue to grow its presence across the continent, steadily building and expanding a substantial portfolio of properties.

“Our goal is always to create ‘more meaningful and memorable experiences in a stylish environment.’ In doing so, we recognize that our guests are traveling with a purpose and that it’s therefore important that we’re there to support them in even the smallest of ways. That commitment is as strong in Africa as it is in the rest of the world.” says Cordon

“We also look to ensure that our guests are inspired and connected with like-minded individuals,” Tim adds “We do so by creating and facilitating networking opportunities and keeping them mentally and physically nourished on a busy day. Our commitment to guests is also reflected in the design of our properties, creating a stylish environment that enables our great experiences. We’re always there to keep our guests inspired through our on-trend public space design features.”

In more recent years, Radisson Blu has significantly grown its African presence. Currently, the Radisson Blu brand has nearly 40 hotels on the continent, either in operation or under development. From Casablanca in the North to Cape Town in the South, with almost 8000 rooms.

“Africa is critical to the next phase of growth for both Radisson Blu and the Radisson Hotel Group as a whole,” Tim says. “We are continuously inspired by the innovation and enterprise we see throughout the continent, and we look forward to opening more hotels in the near future.”

“Our category win in the World Travel Awards validates everything we have done in Africa to date,” Cordon concludes. “It has also strengthened our determination to keep delivering the magical moments that Radisson Blu is renowned for to new and existing customers alike.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caroline Jonsson

Regional PR&Communications Manager

caroline.jonsson@radissonhotels.com

Social Media:

Connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/36CjFTb

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3uIiFop

Twitter: https://bit.ly/36MynH3

Facebook: https://bit.ly/371RNrg

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3iOYYG3

ABOUT RADISSON BLU:

Radisson Blu is an upper-upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuances, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website (https://bit.ly/2GAA36h).

Radisson Hotel Group:

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,000 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to double the portfolio by 2025. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://bit.ly/2M20MML) is Radisson Hotel Group’s international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to its guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for its guests, meeting planners, and travel agents in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://bit.ly/3WlEeZ0) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol (https://bit.ly/3z5VYh6) . The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://bit.ly/3W7UKvJ).