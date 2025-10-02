As global attention shifts toward Africa’s digital potential, Senegal is emerging as a hub for next-generation technology and investment. With the recent launch of its new digital strategy, the ‘New Deal Technologique’, and a landmark US$10 million partnership formalised with the Gates Foundation just days ago to advance digital transformation efforts, the country is signalling that digital technology is firmly at the heart of national development and technological sovereignty.

The Forum Invest in Senegal 2025 (Fii Senegal 2025) (https://FiiSenegal.sn/), taking place on October 7-8 at the CICAD Conference Centre in Diamniadio, will bring global leaders, investors, and innovators together to experience that vision in action.

A high-level panel on “ICT and Artificial Intelligence” aims to highlight the transformative potential of technology and innovation for Africa’s future. Moderated by Eva Sow Ebion, Tech Ecosystem Specialist and Strategic Partner Manager at i4Policy, the panel features Alioune Sall, Senegal’s Minister of Communication, Telecommunications, and the Digital Economy; Annabelle Albert-Fonteneau, Head of Acceleration Programmes at the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology; Tidjane Deme, General Partner at Partech; and keynote speaker Aicha Sarr Evans, CEO of ZOOX. These government and industry leaders will share insights on digital transformation, AI adoption, and the creation of resilient ecosystems to accelerate growth and competitiveness.

The Fii Senegal 2025 discussions come at a time when the impacts of reform are already evident. Senegal’s Investment Code is lowering entry thresholds, digitising approval workflows, and guaranteeing decisions within ten days. The enhanced Tax and Customs Codes are reducing administrative bottlenecks. The APIX Business Creation Office enables company incorporation in under 48 hours, while the ORBUS and Port Community System digitisation have streamlined trade and customs operations. Additionally, the Startup Act supports emerging tech enterprises. Together, these moves are attracting foreign direct investment into infrastructure, digital services, data centres, and smart projects across Senegal.

Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX, reiterated that “Senegal is showcasing itself as a sovereign, forward-looking digital hub where reforms, innovation, and opportunity converge. Fii Senegal 2025 will prove to investors that this is the time and place to shape Africa’s digital future.”

Under the patronage of His Excellency, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Fii Senegal 2025 is set to position Senegal as West Africa’s strategic investment gateway, in line with its main theme of “Connecting Opportunities, Building the Future”.