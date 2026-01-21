“I constantly worried that I would lose everything,” says Adelaida Nyawlingo, a 50-year-old widow from Dar es Salaam. Like many widows in Tanzania, her loss did not end with the death of her husband. It was followed by a long and painful struggle over land she believed was her home.

After her husband died in 2011, Nyawlingo became the sole provider for her family. Soon after, multiple parties laid claim to the house they had shared, pulling her into a drawn-out land dispute. Despite numerous court appearances, the case dragged on for years, and she eventually lost her family home.

Nyawlingo's experience mirrors that of many women across the country.

Although women make up nearly 70 per cent of Tanzania’s agricultural workforce, they only own about 20 per cent of titled land. Customary practices, limited legal awareness, and the cost and complexity of the formal justice system leave many widows and divorced women with little protection when disputes arise.

In 2025, Nyawlingo heard a radio announcement about the National Legal Aid Campaign, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs and UN Women, supported by the Government of the Netherlands. The campaign brings free legal aid and legal education directly into communities, reaching women who are often excluded from formal justice systems.

“After years of searching, the legal team came to my home,” she recalls. “They listened, and for the first time, I felt heard.”

With legal support, her case was resolved, and a new home was built for her.

“When they handed me the keys, I finally felt at peace,” she shared.

By taking justice beyond courtrooms and into communities, the campaign addressed barriers that affect many women - fear, distance, cost, and lack of information. As UN Women Representative a.i. Katherine Gifford notes, when justice systems are intimidating or out of reach, legal aid becomes a vital lifeline.

Today, Nyawlingo also works to encourage other widows to seek help. “It’s important to know your rights,” she says. “You don’t have to face these problems alone.”

And the scale of need is significant - during the 2025 campaign, more than 2,400 disputes were reported in just ten days in Dar es Salaam alone, including over 600 land cases.

The difference these legal aid camps are making in women's lives has also gradually become clear.

“Women used to suffer in silence. Now, paralegals and welfare officers work together to make their voices heard. It’s faster, safer, and more women feel supported,” said Mtuvu Amisi, a Community Development Officer from Mtwara Region.

By June 2025, the campaign had reached more than 3.1 million Tanzanians, including 1.4 million women.

For Nyawlingo, this meant dignity and security. For many widows across Tanzania, it has meant something equally powerful: the chance to be heard and protected.