The importance of effective policies in fisheries and aquaculture was underscored at the 15th Malabo Montpellier Forum, convened on January 30th, 2025, where Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of the African Union - InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), and staff from the AU-IBAR FishGov2 and Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in the Africa Blue Economy Projects, joined other stakeholders to deliberate on "FISH-FRIENDLY: Policy Innovations for Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa."

This high-level dialogue, facilitated by AKADEMIYA2063, highlighted the critical role of policies in advancing agriculture and food security, and emphasized the need for innovative and evidence-based policy approaches to unlock the full potential of the aquaculture sector in Africa. As a vital platform for high-level dialogue among policymakers, the Forum is driven by the latest findings from the Malabo Montpellier Panel, which provides key recommendations for enhancing the aquaculture sector's contribution to Africa's food systems, underscoring the importance of policies in promoting sustainable fisheries and aquaculture practices, improving food security, and reducing poverty in Africa.

Dr. Salih highlighted AU-IBAR's experiences and insights acquired from successfully implementing the Policy Framework and Reform Strategy for Fisheries and Aquaculture (PFRS) after its approval in 2014. He cited notable achievements under AU-IBAR and partner interventions in the sector, such as regional cooperation efforts through the African Fisheries Reform Mechanism, successful policy development in multiple member states, and the formation of partnerships with academic and research institutions. Dr. Salih further stated that through joint efforts and smart investments, AU-IBAR hopes to empower local communities and stakeholders, fight for equitable trade practices, and secure the long-term growth of Africa's fisheries and aquaculture industry.

The challenges faced by African countries in implementing the PFRS, including inadequate data collection, insufficient funding, and limited human resources, were shared. Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of overfishing, habitat degradation, and pollution, which are major threats to Africa's fisheries and aquaculture sector. He stressed that increased investment in research and development, technology transfer, and extension services is necessary to support small-scale fishers and aquaculture producers.

The Director of AU-IBAR also stressed the importance of women in fisheries and aquaculture development, emphasising their contributions to the sector's growth and sustainability. AU-IBAR's involvement at the Malabo Montpellier Forum allowed it to share its experiences and lessons learnt in assisting countries with the implementation of the PFRS, as well as make recommendations for future action.

The Malabo Montpellier Forum provides a platform to facilitate dialogue and exchange among high-level decision-makers on African agriculture, nutrition, and food security, and to promote policy innovation using evidence produced by the Malabo Montpellier Panel. The Forum was co-chaired by H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, and H.E. Dr. Assia Ben Salah Alaoui, Ambassador at Large to His Majesty King Mohamed VI of Morocco. The Forum meets twice a year, and every meeting is guided by a technical report prepared by members of the Malabo Montpellier Panel.

The panel report focuses on successful approaches, including institutional, policy, and technical innovations and programmatic interventions among African countries to enhance the role of the aquaculture sector in the transformation of food systems. The report reviewed the current state of the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Africa, the sector's continental and global policy frameworks, and its policy and strategy priorities in Africa. The report includes four country case studies on Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, and Mozambique – countries that have shown success and progress in growing their fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The Forum consisted of three parts: a technical part drawing on the report's findings and recommendations; reflections on the outcomes and lessons from the report; and a high-level policy roundtable composed of senior representatives from African governments, academia, development partners, civil society, and the private sector.

The 15th Malabo Montpellier Forum followed COP29 and aligns with the Post-Malabo CAADP Strategy and Action Plan for 2026-2035. The strategy for boosting fisheries and aquaculture in developing resilient food systems further aligns with the Africa Blue Economy Strategy, making the various recommendations timely for action.