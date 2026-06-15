First WATT Renewable Limited (www.WATTRenewables.com) and MTN Nigeria have announced a strategic renewable energy infrastructure partnership designed to reduce diesel dependence, improve operational resilience at MTN’s critical facilities and supply renewable energy systems to power electric vehicle charging infrastructure across selected MTN locations in Nigeria.

The programme comprises two major project components. The first is an Energy- as- a- Service deployment that will provide approximately 34 MWp of solar photovoltaic as a generation capacity and 40 MWh of battery energy storage across selected MTN facilities nationwide. These sites include data centres, switch facilities, cable landing stations, customer service centres and other network critical locations.

The second is the supply of renewable energy infrastructure to power 60 kW EV charging stations across eight MTN facilities located at Ikoyi, Matori, Ojota, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Kano and Ibadan

Together, both components are designed to reduce dependence on diesel-based systems, lower operating emissions, support operational uptime, strengthen business continuity, and increase the contribution of renewable energy across MTN’s operational sites, including selected EV charging locations.

As digital demand continues to grow, reliable energy infrastructure remains critical to the performance of telecommunications networks and the wider digital economy. This partnership will support MTN Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen the resilience of critical operations while increasing the use of renewable energy across selected facilities.

Based on current project assumptions, the programme is expected to support the avoidance of an estimated 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (tCO ₂e) over five years, subject to operational performance and final emissions calculations.

Commenting on the partnership, Oluwole Eweje, Chief Executive Officer of WATT Renewable Corporation, said:

“This partnership is a defining milestone for First WATT and an important step in strengthening the energy infrastructure that supports Nigeria’s digital economy. By deploying solar photovoltaic generation and battery energy storage across selected MTN facilities, we are helping to improve energy reliability at critical locations where uptime is essential.

“The EV charging component also demonstrates how renewable energy infrastructure can support Nigeria’s transition to lower-carbon mobility. By providing renewable power systems for EV charging sites, this programme helps address one of the key requirements for wider EV adoption: reliable and cleaner energy supply.”

Speaking on the initiative, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, said:

“As Nigeria’s energy and mobility landscape evolves, renewable energy will play an important role in building cleaner and more reliable infrastructure. This partnership supports our efforts to reduce diesel dependence, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the resilience of the systems that power connectivity.

“It is also aligned with Project Zero, under our Doing for Planet sustainability pillar, through which we are focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency, and increasing the use of renewable energy across our operations.”

Media Contact:

Munachimso Chinaka

Manager Brand&Communications

Munachimso.chinaka@wattrenewables.com

About First WATT Renewable Limited:

First WATT Renewable Limited is a subsidiary of WATT Renewable Corporation, an award-winning hybrid solar energy solutions provider delivering reliable and sustainable power infrastructure across Africa.

First WATT Renewable’s expertise in designing, deploying and maintaining hybrid solar energy systems has remained consistent across key sectors, including telecoms, TowerCos, financial institutions and commercial and industrial businesses. The company continues to play an important role in advancing cleaner, more resilient energy solutions for critical infrastructure across the continent.

Visit www.WATTRenewables.com for more information.

About MTN Nigeria:

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting over 89 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by the belief that everybody deserves the benefits of a modern connected

MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity and innovation has remained life, constant since its launch in 2001.

MTN Nigeria is part of MTN Group, a multinational telecommunications group which operates in 16 countries across Africa and the Middle East, serving over 300 million people.

Visit www.MTN.ng for more information.