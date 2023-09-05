FIFAe Continental Cup 2023 in Shanghai, China featuring the best FIFA (https://www.FIFA.com) Online 4 teams; USD 300,000 on the line for the best teams in China, Korea Republic, Thailand and Vietnam; Tournament will be hosted from 13-17 September.

The FIFAe Continental Cup 2023 will be the first-ever FIFAe event taking place in China from 13 to 17 September. The best teams on EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 4 will challenge each other for ultimate pride, the coveted trophy and USD 300,000 in prize money.

16 teams with four players each from China, Korea Republic, Thailand and Vietnam will be competing in Shanghai, China, in September. The pinnacle event of the FIFA Online 4 Series will create an opportunity for teams, the community and media outlets to witness FIFAe in China for the first time.

Teams will be battling it out in a two-sided double-elimination style bracket. Each matchup will be a best-of-5 series, meaning that the first team to three wins moves on. With this innovative format, each match will count and create pure excitement from the first minute. Teams will compete in the double-elimination bracket in the first four days with the final days featuring the best four teams, where losing a match will end the tournament run of the respective team.

The best eight teams from the eligible regions earned their spots at the FIFAe Continental Cup 2023 based on their FO4 Series Ranking Points and the remaining eight slots were given to the two best teams from each region.

After the South Korean team MIN CHO DAN won the inaugural competition in 2021, the Vietnamese Team PRO GAMER lifted the trophy last year and have the chance to defend their title at the third edition of the event this September.

You can find out more information about the tournament here (https://apo-opa.info/3ZaJO2g). Media outlets are invited to join the event live or remotely. For any media request, please contact media@fifa.org.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org