The Official Emblem represents the vibrancy of Indonesia and its awakening passion for the beautiful game; The launch on FIFA+ coincides with Indonesia’s 17 August Independence Day celebrations.

The Official Emblem of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ has been unveiled on FIFA+, just over nine months before the game’s brightest rising stars embark on their bid for glory.

Revealed to coincide with Indonesia’s Independence Day celebrations, the emblem captures the vibrant energy of a tournament that will take place from 20 May to 11 June 2023 and give football’s top talents a launch pad to become future legends.

Inspired by the colours of Indonesia’s national flag, its dazzling turquoise sea and the currents that flow through its archipelago, the emblem’s crown represents the global passion for the game across different continents.

The launch gives fans and players worldwide a glimpse of what to expect next year when they explore the passion, colours, diversity and celebratory spirit of a competition in the heart of Southeast Asia.

Director of FIFA Tournaments Jaime Yarza added:

“This will be the first FIFA competition to be held in Indonesia, and the launch of the Official Emblem is an exciting milestone in this journey."

“Along with being the perfect opportunity to show Indonesia’s passion for football to the world, hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup will also help further develop the sport in the country, and there will be a significant infrastructural legacy that will benefit football in Indonesia in the years to come.”

The President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), Mochamad Iriawan, said:

“The launch of the official emblem of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023 which coincides with Indonesia's Independence Day signifies that Indonesian football is ready to rise and look stunning on the world stage.

“Of course, this tournament will also bequeath many good things for the development of Indonesian football in the future, like infrastructure and football development.”

The tournament, set to kick-off in May next year, will live on FIFA+, where you can already find the launch video (https://fifa.fans/3w9SKaL).

