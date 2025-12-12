New regional initiative supports science-based reef restoration, community training, and marine storytelling.

Advanced imaging technology to enable accurate monitoring and documentation of fragile ocean ecosystems

Coral reefs cover less than 1% of the ocean floor but support nearly 25% of all marine life

Building on the momentum of Canon’s EMEA launch of World Unseen 2.0, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is expanding the initiative into East Africa in collaboration with Kenya’s Oceans Alive Foundation. This regional chapter reflects Canon’s commitment to supporting the protection of coral reefs—one of the most vital ecosystems on Earth, sustaining 25% of marine life, protecting coastlines, and contributing to the food security and wellbeing of millions across coastal communities.

Over half of the world’s coral reefs have disappeared in the last three decades as a result of rising sea temperatures, pollution, overfishing, sedimentation and widespread disease. This decline has direct consequences for people, as ocean biodiversity plays a critical role in human health and wellbeing. In response to these growing pressures, the East Africa chapter places strong emphasis on science-led restoration, community capacity building and imaging-enabled monitoring to support long-term ecosystem recovery and resilience.

Building on Canon’s partnership with Nature Seychelles and Coral Spawning International to establish the first coral breeding facility in the Western Indian Ocean, the East Africa chapter further strengthens community-led conservation along Kenya’s fragile coastline through its collaboration with Oceans Alive Foundation. Together, the partners will drive local engagement, expand restoration work and support knowledge transfer to enhance reef recovery.

Guided by Canon's philosophy of Kyosei, meaning “living and working together for the common good”, the programme builds scientific capacity, expands restoration efforts and empowers coastal communities through education and visual storytelling. The Kenya launch brings together conservation science, imaging technology and community engagement. Through restoration work, youth training and imaging-led documentation, the project aims to build local ownership of marine protection and support wider ecosystem recovery. Additionally, the programme will deliver measurable environmental and social outcomes, aligned with Canon’s Future of the Planet pillar and broader sustainability goals.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa, said: ‘The World Unseen in Kenya reflects our commitment to practical, science-based conservation that empowers communities. Paired with Oceans Alive’s local leadership, Canon’s imaging expertise will enable precise monitoring, credible storytelling, and stronger reef recovery efforts.’

Des Bowden, Founder of Oceans Alive Foundation, added: “We started in Kuruwitu with a bold belief — that communities are the true guardians of the sea. What began as a local effort to protect a dying reef has become a model for ocean recovery driven by the people who depend on it most.

Kenya’s reefs are rich, fragile, and often unseen. Through this valuable collaboration with Canon, we are making the invisible visible — documenting life above and beneath the waves with scientific accuracy and cultural respect. When people truly see the ocean, they value it. When they value it, they protect it.”

A Community-Led Partnership for Reef Restoration

Founded in 2018 and rooted in the Kuruwitu community, Oceans Alive is one of Kenya’s leading community-driven marine conservation organisations. Its core purpose is to revive degraded coral reefs and improve the wellbeing of coastal communities who depend on healthy oceans for food security and livelihoods.

Across Kuruwitu and the broader North Coast, Oceans Alive has successfully restored multiple reef patches, reintroduced thousands of coral fragments, and worked with local Beach Management Units to strengthen sustainable fisheries. Community members trained in reef monitoring and restoration now lead efforts that have resulted in increased fish abundance, improved reef structure, and measurable socio-economic benefits for local households.

Canon will sponsor nursery tables and reef infrastructure to support the propagation and outplanting of thousands more coral fragments onto permanent reef structures. The partnership also includes rigorous scientific monitoring and transparent impact reporting to ensure that each step of progress is measured and shared with accuracy.

Imaging Technology for Scientific Monitoring and Education

Canon is equipping Oceans Alive with advanced imaging tools – including PowerShot G7 X Mark III and EOS R8 cameras with underwater housings and specialised lighting systems – to capture photographic data on coral growth, bleaching events, fish recruitment, and overall reef structure. These images will provide scientists with measurable insights into coral size, survival rates, and ecosystem recovery.

Canon will also provide professional printing solutions to complete the workflow, enabling Oceans Alive to transform scientific research into high-quality educational materials and public displays for schools, community groups, and visitors.

Community Training, Youth Storytelling, and Education

Together, Canon and Oceans Alive will build practical storytelling platforms that support digital content creation, environmental education, and public awareness. The partnership includes underwater photography workshops, community conservation sessions, and youth-led media projects through Canon Academy.

These programmes ensure that local storytellers, student researchers, and volunteers contribute to documenting Kenya’s marine environment with scientific accuracy and visually compelling narratives.

Purpose-Led Impact for People and Planet

‘The World Unseen’ advances Canon’s long-term vision for Africa by driving ecological recovery, strengthening community stewardship, and elevating local conservation leaders.

By turning ocean science into engaging visual stories, ‘World Unseen’ invites people to learn, engage, and take action – reinforcing Canon’s commitment to sustainability and a higher purpose.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4rQGKpF) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com