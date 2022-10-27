Global multi-asset broker Exness (https://www.Exness.com/) has just launched its first CSR program in Seychelles, donating to the Pointe Larue Secondary, Point Larue Primary and Anse Aux Pins Primary schools in the island of Mahe. The initiative provided a total of 140 whiteboards and cork boards to the school, benefiting 35 classes.

The Pointe Larue Secondary School is one of the largest secondary schools in Seychelles. Its more than 800 students, aged between 11 and 16, come from four different districts of the island nation, namely Point La Rue, Anse aux Pins, Au Cap and Cascade.

To ensure the donation would directly benefit the school, the Exness CSR team visited the Pointe Larue Secondary School, to identify exactly how the company could help. During their visit, the Principal informed the Exness CSR team that many of the school’s blackboards were damaged and needed replacement. The CSR team and the Principal agreed that Exness would provide cork boards and white boards to fulfil this urgent need.

‘We are very excited to be launching our first major CSR programme in Seychelles. It is a huge milestone in our global CSR efforts,’ commented Svetlana Nikonova, Exness CSR Program Manager.

‘As a licensed broker in Seychelles, Exness’ project with the Schools is an excellent opportunity for us to establish our CSR presence in the country and make a difference in the communities of Seychelles. We look forward to our future CSR projects, which will continue to bring a positive impact on Seychelles and beyond.’

Exness Group is a global multi-asset broker licensed and regulated by multiple reputable financial regulatory authorities, including the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa. Known for its exceptional trading conditions and client-centric approach, Exness offers a growing range of trading products to traders from across the globe, including cryptos, forex, stocks, indices, commodities and precious metals.