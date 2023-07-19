Multi-asset broker Exness (www.Exness.com) is pleased to announce it is extending its popular Fintech Scholarships program to Kenya. The scheme will be in partnership with the United States International University (USIU), one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Kenya. Exness Fintech Scholarships aim to support outstanding university students in a STEM field.

The program in Kenya is open to third and fourth year USIU undergraduates in Data Science, Analytics, and Software Engineering or students who have accepted an offer for the MSc in Information Technology course starting in September 2023.

The scholarship will cover the full amount for tuition fees and living expenses. Interested students are encouraged to send their applications to Exness, including a CV, academic transcripts, and a motivation letter by 28 July 2023. For more information, click here (https://apo-opa.info/3K3McRP).

Launching the Fintech Scholarships program in Kenya, Exness further demonstrates its commitment to support education in the countries it operates in. Kenya is the third country to benefit from the scheme. It follows Cyprus, where last year two students accepted scholarships to study at the University of Cambridge (and applications are now open for 2023). In South Africa, three students won the chance to pursue post-graduate studies at the country’s top university, the University of Cape Town.

“We are happy to be able to launch our Exness Fintech Scholarships program in yet another country”, said Martin Thorvaldsson, Exness Head of Community. He added: “At Exness, we recognize the importance of higher education for our youth’s future and are honored to be part of the journey of excellent students in building the STEM careers and future they dream of. We strongly believe that technology and innovation are key sectors for every economy and as a fintech company, we are dedicated to supporting the minds that can contribute to their growth and development.”

“As a university, we are so excited about our partnership with Exness. The Exness Fintech Scholarships aim to offer opportunities to young people from Kenya to achieve their full potential and aspirations in the Technology space. We strongly believe that to truly transform society, learning and education needs to align with local and global challenges and opportunities. The scholarship degree programs of Data Science and Analytics, Software Engineering and Information Security are indeed game changers for the landscape of the 21st century”, Prof. Margee Ensign, Vice Chancellor at United States International University Africa commented.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favourable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness’ identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 500,000 active traders are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $3 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.