The working visit by a delegation of European Union ambassadors to the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) Commission on 20 June 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria, is in line with the growing importance of the partnership between the two institutions.

The meeting, chaired by the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA, is part of ongoing efforts by both parties to strengthen the collaboration in a number of areas, including economic and sustainable development, security, democratic governance and institutional strengthening.

The visit was also an opportunity for ECOWAS and the European Union to reiterate their commitment to further deepening their strategic partnership. It also enabled them to express their shared desire to continue working together to overcome regional and global challenges and promote peace, stability and prosperity.

On behalf of the Ecowas Commission, Mrs TCHINTCHIBIDJA thanked the European Union for the continuous support to ECOWAS in achieving its objectives.

The Vice President was joined by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr Abdel-Fatau MUSAH and several Directors of the ECOWAS Commission.

The European Union delegation, led by its Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mrs Samuela ISOPI, and the Head of its West Africa Division in Brussels, Belgium, Mr. Richard Young, was made up of its ambassadors accredited to Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Senegal and Togo.