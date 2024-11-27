The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the nation must stand united towards ensuring that every child regardless of their background has access to the tools, skills, and opportunities they need to achieve their fullest potential and contribute to building a prosperous Ghana.

Interacting with various professional groupings drawn from across the Ashanti region as a precursor to the President’s three-day tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo outlined some of government’s efforts in education that has drastically changed the human resource capabilities of the people of the region.

The groups were made up of the Ghana Journalists Association, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Bar Association, Ghana National Association of Teachers, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Private School Teachers Association, National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Teachers Association, Ashanti Regional Association of Private Schools, Ghana Pharmaceutical Society, Ghana Association of Laboratory Scientists, Ghana Institution of Engineers, Ghana Optometric Association, Ghana Chemists Association, Ghana National Midwives Association, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and the Ghana Veterinary Medical Association.

The rest are Ghana Association of Social Workers, Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Chartered Institute of Bankers (Ghana), Ghana Dental Association, Ghana Physiotherapy Association, Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA - Ghana Chapter), Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply Chain Professionals, Institute of Chartered Economists of Ghana, Ghana Health Service Professionals Association, Ghana Statistical Service Workers Association and the Ghana Technology and IT Professionals Association.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo touched on the completion of 524 basic education infrastructure projects across the Ashanti Region which has addressed overcrowding, provided safe, modern spaces for early childhood education and ensured equitable access to quality education across rural and urban areas.

On Senior High School infrastructure, 118 classroom blocks, including a 3-storey 12- unit classroom block at Konongo Odumase SHS, and 102 dormitory blocks, providing residential facilities for students, such as the 2-storey, 8-unit dormitory block at Asare Bediako SHS.

He pointed out that, STEM schools located at Dabaa and Kwadaso are designed with state-of-the- art laboratories, digital learning spaces, and will enable the preparation of students for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

He also spoke on the establishment of five Centres of Excellence such as the renewable energy installation at Pakyi No.2 and the Food processing and autotronics centres at Akumadan and an Electrical installations and garment tailoring centre at Manso.

“The national impact of these key human resource endeavours, will equip students with industry-relevant skills, bridge the gap between academia and industry and foster innovation and entrepreneurship”, he told the gathering.