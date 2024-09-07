Ms. Charlina Vitcheva, Director General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, will visit Tanzania from September 9 to 11, 2024.

The Director General will participate in the 8th Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Oceans, Inland Waters, and Fisheries of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), which will take place on September 11 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre. The meeting is expected to be graced by the President of Tanzania, Hon. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

This visit reflects the European Union (EU) ongoing commitment to deepening its collaboration with Tanzania in the fisheries and blue economy sectors, following Ms. Vitcheva's previous visit in 2023, during which she met with the President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Mwinyi.

Ahead of the OACPS ministerial meeting, Ms. Vitcheva will visit the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI) in Kunduchi. During the visit, she will explore the institute’s research facilities and learn about TAFIRI's efforts in marine ecosystem conservation. In addition, she will view exhibitions showcasing the institute’s conservation activities, including demonstrations of data capture and other marine research techniques. She will also attend the exhibition by Marine Parks and Reserves Unit, to learn about their work on marine governance and the efforts to support the livelihoods of communities living within the marine parks.

Ms. Vitcheva will also meet with several Tanzanian start-ups selected for the Blue Invest Africa initiative. These innovators are developing solutions to support sustainable development within the blue economy.

As part of her itinerary, Ms. Vitcheva will hold a bilateral meeting with Hon. Abdallah Ulega, Tanzania’s Minister for Livestock and Fisheries.

Ms. Vitcheva's visit underscores the European Union’s commitment to advancing Tanzania’s blue economy and sustainable fisheries management. The EU’s support in Tanzania is delivered through its TZS 332.5 billion (EUR 110 million) flagship Blue Economy for Job Creation and Climate Adaptation Programme.

This programme is focused on building a climate-resilient Blue Economy in Tanzania’s coastal cities, Zanzibar, and the Indian Ocean’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The programme prioritizes the protection of coastal ecosystems, promotes sustainable, job-intensive businesses, and fosters long-term growth through transformative governance and policy reforms.