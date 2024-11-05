On 14-18 October 2024, Ambassador Mirosław Gojdź participated in the EU-Seychelles Partnership Week 2024 – an annual event with the participation of ambassadors of EU Member States accredited the Seychelles, representatives of the EU Delegation and the Seychelles administration.

During the event, a number of high-level meetings were held with representatives of the Seychelles authorities (including the president, speaker of parliament, leader of the opposition), and EU projects implemented in the Seychelles were visited. An important element was the meeting with the Seychelles side as part of the EU-Seychelles Partnership Dialogue 2024, during which a number of issues related to EU-Seychelles cooperation were raised (including economic issues, security, democratization and human rights, and the environment and climate change).

The inaugural event of the Partnership Week was a Chopin concert performed by Mr. Przemysław Lechowski, organized by the Embassy of Poland in cooperation with the EU Delegation and at the same time an element of this year's Independence Day celebrations. The concert gathered many distinguished guests: representatives of the diplomatic corps, the Seychelles administration and the local Polish community. The opening speeches were given by Ambassador Mirosław Gojdź, EU Ambassador Oskar Benedikt and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Seychelles Sylvestre Radegonde.