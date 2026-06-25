The European Union Delegation to the Republic of Sudan hosted its first meeting in Cairo with representatives of the Sudanese private sector as part of efforts to strengthen the Sudanese European dialogue. This meeting marks the beginning of a series of meetings to be held in various capitals focusing on the role of the Sudanese private sector in reconstruction, development, state-building, strengthening stability, and creating job opportunities for Sudanese youth.

Yacine Hichem Tekfa, Deputy Head of Delegation and Chargé d'Affaires, told the participants at the meeting that the European Union is keen to hear the views of the financial and business sectors regarding the EU's role in Sudan in the coming period and looks forward to a robust dialogue with the private sector that will positively impact relations between Sudan and the European Union.

Yacine Tekfa emphasized that political and security instability, exchange rate volatility, weak infrastructure, bureaucracy, overlapping fees and taxes, lack of information available to European investors, and the government's commitment to curbing corruption and enhancing transparency are the reasons for the flight of European capital. He added that there are international and regional efforts underway to achieve peace and a civilian transition in Sudan, which is key to normalizing relations. He emphasized that the continuation of the war is a waste of the Sudanese people's resources and that the collapse of Sudan, its state institutions, and its unity is a red line for the European Union.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the EU added that the EU sees a pivotal role for the Sudanese private sector to play in post-war economic and social development, serving as the primary driver for development, job creation, attracting investment, fostering innovation, improving infrastructure and services, building vital economic partnerships with the world, raising per capita income levels, and improving the quality of life for Sudanese citizens. The involvement of women business owners and young people will be key to the success of such ventures.

However, Sudan needs peace and a genuine civilian transition to unlock these untapped opportunities.