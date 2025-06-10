The protocol will grant EU vessels access to Côte d’Ivoire’s waters for a period of four years and a right to fish some 6 100 tonnes of tuna and other migratory species per year. In this way, the protocol contributes to EU efforts to increase food security and promote adequate supply of fisheries products to the EU market.

At the same time, the protocol will foster development of a sustainable fisheries sector in Côte d’Ivoire. It provides for EU support to:

sustainability of fish stocks, by improving scientific knowledge and administrative capacity for management of fisheries resources in Côte d’Ivoire;

local fishing communities, creation of jobs and professionalisation of stakeholders in the fisheries sector;

an increased attractiveness of the Port of Abidjan.

Moreover, with help of the EU sector-specific funding, Côte d’Ivoire will identify and implement projects to further improve the monitoring, control and surveillance of fisheries, and fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

The total EU contribution under this new protocol will amount to €2 967 million, i.e. €740,000 per year, of which €435,000 earmarked for support to the sustainable fisheries sector in Côte d’Ivoire. In addition to the EU contribution, EU shipowners will pay to the Côte d’Ivoire administration a licence and capture fee of €80 per tonne. This fee will increase to €85 per tonne in the third and fourth year of the protocol’s implementation.

The protocol should also lead to better labour conditions on board of the fishing vessels. To this aim, the protocol includes a mutual commitment to ensure the respect the working conditions established by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Finally, the protocol is expected to enhance respect of international obligations, as it explicitly refers to the recommendations and resolutions of the Regional Fisheries Management Organisations and other international agreements and legal instruments applicable to fisheries.

Next steps

The new protocol will apply provisionally as of 6 June 2025 and will enter into force as soon as the ratification process by both parties has been completed. On the EU side, this implies still the consent of the European Parliament.

Background

The fisheries partnership agreement was concluded between the EU and Côte d'Ivoire for the initial period starting on 1 July 2007, tacitly renewed every six years. To remain effective, the agreement requires to be accompanied by an implementing protocol setting details related to captures and financial contributions.