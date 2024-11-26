While giving medals to uniformed peacekeepers may appear to be a standard procedure, it is an act that carries profound meaning. The Blue Helmets who receive them have proved their worth by demonstrating selflessness, commitment and sacrifice, often under challenging circumstances.

That was the gist of the message delivered by Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian, Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), at three recent medal-pinning events in Bor.

“While it means hard work and sometimes daunting tasks, I feel privileged to contribute to the pursuit of peace. After 14 years in the military, the experience of helping create a better world is both rewarding and unforgettable,” said Bezawit Girum, a medical doctor in the Ethiopian army.

She was one of 68 women peacekeepers from Ethiopia and South Korea having her efforts recognized during the award ceremonies. In total, more than 1,700 military personnel – 643 from Ethiopia, 268 from South Korea and 850 hailing from India – being honoured for their outstanding service in the name of peace since their deployment in April this year.

The 18th Ethiopian contingent's significant role in keeping convoys of humanitarian aid safe as they bring life-saving supplies to those most in need was duly highlighted by the visiting Force Commander.

To date, they have conducted 124 short and long duration patrols, including some by air, to deter violence against civilians. They have also completed about 1,000 foot patrols and provided force protection for countless missions undertaken by UNMISS and humanitarian partners.

South Korean peacekeepers have made important contributions to the protection of civilians in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area as well. In addition, their contingent stands out for making a point of promoting women to important posts.

“I have always felt respected as an equal, and the inclusive environment enables me to excel in my duties. The opportunities I have been given motivate me to always give my very best,” said Yang Yoon Yeong, a nurse serving with UNMISS.

Engineering troops from her country are currently playing a crucial role in flood mitigation efforts, not least by constructing several kilometers’ worth of dykes to protect both civilians, not least a camp for internally displaced persons in Bor, and critical infrastructure, like the airstrip and hospital in Pibor. Flight operations are particularly essential, as they enable uninterrupted humanitarian efforts.

Forward- and sustainability thinking also characterizes a South Koreans’ rice cultivation initiative in collaboration with the Dr. John Garang University in Bor. Currently, some 30 young women and men are learning agricultural techniques, using equipment that has been handed over by the UNMISS contingent, to contribute to increased food security. Future plans include offering local youths vocational trainings in the fields of carpentry and electrical work as well.

The large group of Indian Blue Helmets are of course also playing their part in assisting the South Sudanese people that they are here to serve. One of their major achievements is the ongoing maintenance work conducted to keep some 400 kilometers of vital supply routes connecting Bor, Pibor and Akobo operational for traders, humanitarians and peacekeepers alike.

The Indian contingent has also endeared itself to cattle owners in the region by organizing free veterinary camps for ailing animals, thus contributing to the livelihoods of thousands of people relying on their (mostly) bovine beasts boosting good health.