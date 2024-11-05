The International Trade and Research Centre (ITRC), organizers of the 2024 Africa Intellectual Property Summit, have unveiled Ethiopian Airlines and RwandAir as Official Travel Partners for the 5th All Africa IP Summit set to take place November 28–30, 2024, at the Serena Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda.

African Newspage (www.AfricanNewspage.net) is the Official Media Partner for the 2024 Africa Intellectual Property Summit.

A press statement by the organizers signed by Sand Mba-Kalu, Chairman of the Summit Organizing Committee says the idea of partnering with the two leading African airlines is to enhance convenience for delegates by offering exclusive flight discounts of 12% and 15% for registered delegates flying Ethiopian Airlines and RwandAir, respectively. The statement says these discounts apply to flights from destinations within Africa as well as international locations, helping to ensure accessible travel options for everyone.

Against this backdrop, the International ITRC says it is inviting Rwandan delegates, IP practitioners, policymakers, and stakeholders from Africa and around the world to register and attend Africa’s premier IP event. Since its inception in 2020, the Summit has brought together over 1,000 participants from across the globe, establishing itself as a key platform to discuss and shape Africa’s intellectual property landscape.

This year’s theme, Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs): The Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals in Africa," will focus on aligning IPRs with sustainable development, empowering Africa’s economy through innovation, and exploring the role of IP within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in insightful discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration and drive positive change in Africa’s IP ecosystem.

To register for the Summit and access your flight discount, visit www.AfricaIPSummit.it-rc.org. Join us in Kigali to help shape the future of intellectual property across Africa!

Invitation to Rwanda Delegates and Stakeholders Across Africa and Beyond to Attend the 5th All Africa Intellectual Property Summit 2024 at Serena Hotel, Kigali, Rwanda.