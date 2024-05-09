Ethiopia’s Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa Geleta will participate at the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2024 conference and exhibition. Minister Geleta is expected to share his country’s experience in developing clean energy capacity and call for more power infrastructure investments.

Ethiopia is Africa’s largest hydropower market and has embarked on a strategic diversification of its energy mix. As such, the minister’s attendance during this year’s summit is poised to showcase an efficient, secure, affordable and sustainable power sector as vital to Africa’s economic growth and transformation.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, SSOP 2024 positions South Sudan at the center of investments and partnership in the East African energy landscape. Taking place in Juba on June 25-28, the conference and exhibition invites investors to explore and engage with opportunities across the hydrocarbons, renewable energy and power sectors. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In April 2024, the Ethiopian government and the World Bank signed loan agreements worth $1.72 billion to enhance the country’s electricity and water supply. Under the agreement, $523 million will be allocated to expand the country’s electricity network and boost renewable energy generation. $500 million will be directed towards facilitating the movement of food to markets.

Meanwhile, the African Development Bank approved a $104 million grant to finance a transmission project to improve Ethiopia’s electricity supply. The project will involve the construction of 157km of transmission lines and will include associated substations near the cities of Harar, Jijiga and Farem.

Ethiopia, along with Zimbabwe, signed intergovernmental agreements with Russia in July 2023 to establish a legal framework for the development of nuclear energy in the African country. Additionally, Ethiopia’s government signed a grant agreement with Denmark during the same month which would see the mobilization of $10 million towards developing the Danish-Ethiopia Energy Partnership and phase one of the Ethiopian Danish Water Sector Cooperation.

At SSOP 2024, Minister Geleta is expected to discuss the Ethiopian government’s plans to diversify its energy mix while delivering a consistent supply of power and unlocking opportunities that will stimulate public and private sector participation in the East African energy landscape. For more information about how you can participate in South Sudan’s biggest energy event, visit https://SouthSudanOilPower.com.