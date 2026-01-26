The Government of Ethiopia has officially declared the end of its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) following the completion of enhanced surveillance and the mandatory follow-up period, with no new confirmed cases reported for consecutive 42 days. The outbreak, first confirmed on 14 November 2025 in the South Ethiopia Region, was contained in less than three months through a swift, coordinated response led by the government and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

From the onset of the outbreak, WHO worked in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) to support response efforts at national and sub-national levels. WHO Ethiopia played a pivotal role in coordinating response operations and providing sustained technical and operational support across all response pillars, including leadership and coordination, surveillance, laboratory, case management, infection prevention and control, logistics and risk communication and community engagement.

A total of 14 confirmed cases were reported during the outbreak, including nine deaths and five recoveries. There were five deaths that were probable cases. The outbreak affected four districts—Jinka, Malle, and Arba Minch in the South Ethiopia Region and Hawassa in the Sidama Region—triggering the rapid activation and scale-up of response measures. These included active case detection, isolation and supportive care, comprehensive contact tracing, strengthened infection prevention and control in health facilities and engagement with affected communities.

In total, 857 contacts were identified and monitored for 21 days. Three health workers were infected during the outbreak; two died and one recovered, highlighting both the severity of Marburg virus disease and the critical importance of infection prevention and control measures.

WHO activated its emergency response mechanisms within 24 hours of outbreak confirmation in support of the government-led response. Within the same period, WHO deployed 36 experts to the affected areas and repurposed an additional 28 staff to reinforce field operations. The teams provided technical assistance across surveillance and contact tracing, laboratory diagnostics, case management, infection prevention and control, coordination and logistics.

WHO also mobilized and delivered critical emergency supplies. These included laboratory testing supplies and equipment, viral haemorrhagic fever supplies, materials for the establishment and operation of treatment and isolation facilities and vehicles to support field mobility. These contributions enabled the rapid expansion of diagnostic capacity, strengthened patient care and supported effective outbreak control at the frontline. Ensuring the consistent application of standard Marburg virus disease response protocols was another core component of WHO’s support.

“The rapid containment of this outbreak reflects strong national leadership, effective coordination, and the dedication of frontline responders and communities,” said Honourable Dr Mekdes Daba, Minister of Health. “Sustaining preparedness remains essential to protect the population from future public health threats.”

The response was further enabled by Ethiopia’s prior investments in public health preparedness, including strengthened laboratory capacity, disease surveillance systems, a trained surge workforce and coordination through the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. These capacities, supported through initiatives such as the Ethiopian Pandemic Multi-Sectoral Prevention, Preparedness and Response Project and the AVoHC-SURGE program, allowed for early detection, the scale-up of diagnostics, the deployment of responders and the continuity of essential health services.

“WHO highly values the timely measures taken by the Ministry of Health and the Government of Ethiopia and remains committed to supporting national efforts to further strengthen capacities to prevent, detect and respond to future public health emergencies,” said Dr Francis Chisaka Kasolo, WHO Representative in Ethiopia. “Ethiopia’s response to the Marburg outbreak underscores the importance of sustained preparedness and effective coordination.”

National authorities and partners are implementing follow-up programmes to support Marburg survivors as part of recovery efforts and preparedness planning. After-action reviews are also underway to capture lessons learned and further strengthen readiness for future outbreaks.

“Preparedness saved time, and time saved lives,” said Dr Senait Tekeste Fekadu, WHO Incident Manager for the MVD response. “Ending this outbreak so quickly reflects a resilient health system strengthened through sustained capacity development, while reinforcing the need to continue investing in readiness.”

Marburg virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Marburg virus. It is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials. Early supportive care improves survival. While no licensed vaccines or therapeutics are currently available, several candidates are undergoing clinical trials.