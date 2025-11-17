H.E. Semereta Sewasew, state minister, Ministry of Finance, met today with Italy’s newly appointed Ambassador, H.E. Sem Fabrizi, to prepare for the upcoming 2026–2028 cooperation agreement and discuss ways to deepen the long-standing partnership between Ethiopia and Italy. The meeting highlighted shared ambitions to drive economic growth, attract investment, and advance sustainable development across both countries.

The leaders focused on five key areas: addressing structural constraints, enhancing security, boosting trade and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), accelerating economic reforms, and strengthening economic cooperation. H.E. Sewasew emphasized that Ethiopia’s ongoing economic opening presents significant opportunities for strategic partnerships and that innovative approaches, such as blended finance and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), will be central to ensuring lasting business success in the country.

Ambassador Fabrizi reaffirmed Italy’s commitment as a trusted partner and expressed strong support for the upcoming cooperation agreement. Both officials reflected on the successful portfolio of existing initiatives and discussed priorities for 2026–2028, including agriculture and food security, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurship, vocational skills development, infrastructure programs, energy, tourism, and cultural programs.

The 2026–2028 cooperation agreement will mark a new milestone in Ethiopia-Italy relations, reinforcing a shared vision for sustainable economic growth, investment, trade, and development. The agreement is expected to unlock new opportunities for both nations while building on the strong foundations of trust and collaboration.