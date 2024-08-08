Following the launch of the second phase of its critical mineral mapping program, Eswatini is seeking foreign partners to support mineral exploration and extraction activities. To showcase opportunities across the sector, HRH Prince Lonkhokhela, Eswatini’s Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, will speak at the upcoming Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) (www.CriticalMineralsAfrica.com) 2024 summit in Cape Town, joining African ministers including Martin Gama Abucha, Minister of Mining of South Sudan; Monica Chang'anamuno, Minister of Mining of Malawi; and Louis Kabamba Watum, Minister of Industry and the Development of SMEs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As a frontier mining market, Eswatini is currently engaged in various programs to accelerate the exploration of its critical minerals (https://apo-opa.co/3yzeZvd). In December 2023, the Geological Survey of Eswatini, in partnership with South Africa’s Council for Geoscience, launched the second phase of a joint geoscience mapping program. The initiative, which leverages AI-based techniques, aims to locate and map the country’s critical mineral resources, marking a significant milestone in regional collaboration to advance sector growth. To date, the country produces minor quantities of aggregate, coal, gold and iron ore.

The Critical Minerals Africa 2024 summit on November 6 - 7 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference (www.AECWeek.com) on November 4 - 8, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

“Eswatini represents a promising yet untapped critical minerals market. Recent mapping programs have identified mineralization in several basins across the Kingdom. As a result, increased cooperation with global stakeholders is key to injecting capital and technology into new projects,” stated Rachelle Kasongo, Event&Project Director at CMA 2024 organizers, Energy Capital&Power.

Eswatini is also working with industry stakeholders on best practices to attract foreign investments to bolster its critical mineral industry. Last January, Minister Lonkhokhela met (https://apo-opa.co/3AdjVq1) with the country’s Minerals and Mines Management Board to work toward creating an enabling environment for enhanced private sector participation in exploration, production and job creation within the mining sector. At CMA 2024, Minister Lonkhokhela will connect with global investors and industry service providers to discuss and explore Eswatini’s mining prospects.