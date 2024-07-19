Responding to the news that authorities at Eswatini’s Matsapha Correctional Complex have denied food rations to jailed former parliamentarian, Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Vongai Chikwanda said:

“Amnesty International is deeply concerned that prison authorities are jeopardizing the health and well-being of former Eswatini MP Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza.

“We have received troubling reports that authorities have denied Mabuza a proper meal for the last four days since his sentencing on 15 July 2024. Guards refused him breakfast on 17 July and have banned him from receiving food from outside the prison. Mabuza has relied on outside food throughout his incarceration because of a medical condition that necessitates a specific diet, according to a doctor’s report provided to the relevant authorities.

“Authorities in Eswatini must immediately provide Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza with proper sustenance, including by allowing external food deliveries per his medical requirements, and necessary medical attention. Denial of food amounts to torture or ill-treatment that could have severe consequences on his health.

“Eswatini authorities must immediately free Mabuza and fellow imprisoned MP Mthandeni Dube and drop all charges against them. Their baseless conviction and lengthy prison terms are an outrageous injustice.”

BACKGROUND

Police arrested Mabuza and Dube on 25 July 2021 during a wave of pro-democracy demonstrations and charged with inciting unrest under Eswatini’s Suppression of Terrorism Act of 2008 and the Sedition and Subversive Activities Act of 1938.

A court convicted them on 1 June 2023. A judge sentenced Mabuza and Dube to spend 25 and 18 years behind bars, respectively, on 15 July 2024.

Guards have repeatedly assaulted them in prison. In September 2022, members of the prison unit responsible for transporting them to and from court attacked them, while guards beat Mabuza after their 2023 conviction, according to reports. Authorities have not conducted investigations into either attack so far.