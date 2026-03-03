ES-KO (www.ES-KO.com), a global leader in catering, facility management, procurement and supply-chain solutions, along with camp construction for remote environments, proudly celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026. Founded as an onboard catering business, ES-KO was established in 1955 and has since grown into a multinational group with 6,000 employees operating across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, serving the Energy, Mining, Business&Industry, Defense, Governments, IGOs, and NGOs sectors.

A Legacy of Reliability and Growth

From its beginnings serving the maritime industry, ES-KO quickly diversified into large-scale logistics and peacekeeping operations, building a reputation as a dependable partner in difficult times. In 1974, the company managed one of the world’s largest catering and logistics contracts for the Trans-Gabonese railway, and by 1988 it was supporting 8,000 multinational UN troops in Namibia. Throughout the 1990s, ES-KO became a trusted partner for NATO and UN missions across the Balkans and Afghanistan, continuing this mission-driven work into the new millennium in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Israel, Syria, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Cyprus. Other landmark projects include Madagascar’s national anti-malaria center (2009), a school for 400 children in Haiti after the devastating earthquake (2012), and the fast-track construction of presidential villas for the 2017 Africa-France Summit in Mali. Since the 2020s, the Group has continued to expand strategically, establishing ES-KO Congo, ES-KO Mozambique and ES-KO Gabon, acquiring International Facilities Services (IFS) in 2024 to strengthen its Sub-Saharan footprint, and Campania Alimentare in Italy in 2025.

Trusted by Industry Leaders&Purpose-Driven Organizations

Over seven decades, ES-KO (www.ES-KO.com) has earned the confidence of some of the world’s most demanding organizations. In Gabon and Congo, Perenco relies on ES-KO to deliver nutritious meals, maintain onshore and offshore living quarters, and manage waste and hygiene under harsh conditions. In Mozambique, Coca-Cola entrusts ES-KO with the management of its plant canteens in Maputo and Chimoio, ensuring consistent catering quality and workforce well-being. In Angola, we work with Barloworld, a global leader in earth moving and heavy machinery.

Furthermore, ES-KO has extensive experience delivering robust engineering and camp build-up services in extreme environments. Notable projects include the construction of warehouses, offices, and accommodation facilities for UNMISS in Juba, and the development of the site compound for the Mosul Dam rehabilitation works in Iraq amid ISIS-related security threats. The company’s long-standing partnership with the United Nations — supporting peacekeeping and humanitarian missions since 35 years —demonstrates its proven capability to operate at scale and deliver services to large, complex, multinational communities in conflict zones and infrastructure-limited environments.

For seventy years, ES-KO has been defined by resilience, trust, and commitment to the well-being of those we serve. We are honored to celebrate this milestone and to continue building environments where people thrive, and operations never stop.

