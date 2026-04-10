In mid-March, ES-KO (www.ES-KO.com) marked an important milestone in Congo with the renewal of its catering and housekeeping contract with TotalEnergies EP Congo for an additional five years. Awarded following a full tendering process, the renewal affirms ES-KO’s competitiveness, reliability, and operational excellence.

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During the on-site visit, Beatrice Falsetti, ES-KO Operations Manager, and Olivier Guigon, ES-KO Congo General Manager, met with TotalEnergies EP Congo representatives to officially launch this new phase of collaboration. Discussions focused on future priorities, including continuous operational improvement, service quality, and initiatives to further strengthen coordination across sites.

The visit also included a trip offshore to Likouf, one of TotalEnergies EP Congo’s key production sites. Located 75 km off the coast of the Republic of Congo, Likouf is a massive floating production unit (FPU), roughly the size of two football fields and weighing around 80,000 tonnes. Operating 24/7, it is a fully self-contained industrial and living environment.

Likouf is also notable for being the first fully electric FPU, designed to significantly reduce its environmental footprint. Its “all-electric” system provides the power required for operations while minimizing gas combustion, supporting more sustainable offshore production.

Operating in such a remote and high-tech environment presents unique logistical and operational challenges—from complex supply chain coordination to maintaining consistent service standards at sea. Personnel typically live on the platform for rotations of up to one month, making daily life onboard highly structured and repetitive. In this context, ES-KO’s catering and facilities management services play a key role in supporting well-being and morale, bringing comfort, variety, and moments of relief that help break the routine.

Back onshore, ES-KO management gathered at the office to share the news with in-house teams and personally congratulate them on their efforts and contribution to this achievement. The contract renewal has generated strong momentum, reinforcing alignment, confidence, and renewed energy as ES-KO moves forward into this next chapter alongside TotalEnergies EP Congo.

Earlier in February, ES-KO was awarded an HSSE Trophy by TotalEnergies EP Congo in recognition of its strong 2025 performance in health, safety, security, and environmental practices.

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