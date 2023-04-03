On the invitation of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, a senior Eritrean military delegation led by Brig. General Abraha Kassa, Head of the National Security Agency is on working visit in Ethiopia.

The senior Eritrean military delegation comprises Maj. Gen Romodan Awelyay, Brig. Gen. Hadish Efrem, Brig. Gen. Eyob Fesehaye, Brig. Gen. Micael Hannes and others.

The visit is part of the existing good relations between Eritrea and Ethiopia and that will consolidate the mutual defense cooperation between the two countries.

The senior Eritrean military delegation accompanied by General Abebaw Taddesse, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, visited the renaissance dam on 2 April and was provided briefing about the project.

The Eritrean delegation today, 3 April, visited the National Cyber Security Institution, Police Head Quarters, Social Science Museum, as well as Unity and Friendship Parks, and was provided briefings by the heads of the institutions.