Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, is participating at the 29th UN Climate Change conference which is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November.

In his opening speech, the Chairman of the 28th Climate Change Conference urged all member countries to use the two-week conference to develop viable and practical resolutions.

The Chairman of the 29th Conference, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, emphasized the devastating consequences of climate change and stressed that merely passing resolutions on paper and expressing sympathy would not solve the crisis the world is facing.

Mr. Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, underscored the importance of channeling technological and financial resources to combat climate change, instead of wasting time on minor issues.

The conference is expected to discuss agreements on a new collective quantified goal for climate finance, strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and adaptation measures to address climate change, among other topics.