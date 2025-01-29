The Eritrean community festival in the United Arab Emirates was successfully conducted from 24 to 26 January under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience.”

The festival included various activities such as sports competitions with the participation of about 130 children, photo exhibitions organized by Eritrean communities in Dubai and North Emirates, displays of household materials and clothing representing Eritrean culture, a children’s village, as well as cultural and artistic performances.

Mr. Omar Mahmud, Chairman of the Eritrean Community in North Emirates, emphasized the importance of national festivals in introducing Eritrean children born in the Diaspora to their national culture and societal values. He also called for increased participation to expand the festival’s activities and ensure its sustainability. Mr. Omar commended all those who contributed to the festival’s success.

Similarly, Mr. Alamin Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the Eritrean Community in Dubai, delivered a message reinforcing the significance of such festivals.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ms. Seida Mohammed Taha, Administrator of the Eritrean Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Mohammed Mahmud Selim, Administrator of the Eritrean Charge d’Affaires in Dubai and North Emirates, and Mr. Tesfu Gebretensae, Head of Community and Public Affairs in the UAE.