World Olympics Day was observed at the national level in Akordet on 1 November. The event was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, as well as heads of national and regional sports federations.

Mr. Michael Teklemicael, President of the National Olympic Committee, said that holding the event in Akordet aimed to recognize the role and contribution of the Gash-Barka Region in producing Olympians and to highlight the region’s vast potential in sports resources.

Noting the strong responsibility that comes with hosting the event, Mr. Idris Saleh, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, expressed his conviction to nurture athletes who will bring pride to their names and nation in international sports competitions.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Gash-Barka Region, noted that the research papers presented in connection with the event underscored the need for government institutions and the public to integrate sports development into their activities. He called for community-based initiatives to produce competent youth capable of excelling in international competitions.

The event featured cultural and educational programs marking the occasion, as well as mass sports activities.

World Olympics Day is being observed for the 77th time globally and for the 16th time at the national level.