The Annual World Food Safety Day, observed globally on 7 June, was commemorated in Asmara on 9 June 2026 under the theme “From Burden to Solutions: Safe Food Everywhere!”, according to information released by the Public Relations Division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

In his keynote address, Mr. Tekleab Mesghena, Director General of the Regulatory Services Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, noted that food-borne diseases caused by microorganisms and chemical contaminants are also observed in Eritrea. He further stated that food contamination resulting from the improper use of pesticides on vegetables and fruits has been an area receiving growing attention in the country. Stressing that food-borne diseases have wide-ranging social and economic consequences, he explained that intensive efforts are being undertaken to prevent and control them.

Mr. Tekleab added that the Ministry of Agriculture, as the national focal institution for the Codex Alimentarius in Eritrea, has initiated efforts to clarify the roles and responsibilities of ministries and institutions involved in food control and to enhance coordination among them. He also indicated that initiatives are underway to develop a national food control policy that would strengthen the country’s food safety system.

Speaking on behalf of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Eritrea, Ms. Ariella Glinni stated that this year’s theme aligns well with the Ministry of Agriculture’s five-year strategic plan and roadmap, whose vision is “Safe and Nutritious Food for Everyone, Everywhere.” She emphasized that food safety is a responsibility that begins at the farm level and continues through storage, transportation, marketing, and consumption, requiring contributions from all stakeholders. She further underscored that effective food safety systems depend on strong coordination across agriculture, health, trade, standards, and education. She emphasized that every investment in food safety is an investment in health, reducing losses, protecting livelihoods, and strengthening trust in food systems.

Representing the World Health Organization Office in Eritrea, Dr. Asefash Fessehaye highlighted that the event is a global reminder that safe food is fundamental to health, well-being, and sustainable development, and affirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Eritrea’s ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety. She noted that, globally, approximately 866 million people suffer from food-borne illnesses each year, while more than 1.5 million people die annually due to food contamination, highlighting the urgent need to prioritize food safety.

During the event, presentations were delivered by various experts on topics including agri-food safety: practical experiences and strategic solutions; potential contaminants in food from day-to-day activities; Ministry of Health efforts to materialize initiatives to ensure food safety; and Eritrean Standard Institute services for the protection of the health and safety of consumers. The presentations were followed by extensive discussions among participants. World Food Safety Day, observed annually on 7 June, is being commemorated for the eighth time globally and for the fourth time in Eritrea.