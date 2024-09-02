A voluntary blood donation program, organized in connection with the 63rd anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrean Independence, was conducted on 31 August and 1 September.

Mr. Mehari Abraham, Head of Blood Donation Services at the National Blood Transfusion Service, reported that members of the PFDJ in the Central Region, the cooperative association of the first round of the national service, the Poli-Tech Training Center, and the Sembel administration collectively donated 245 units of blood.

Mr. Jemal Saleh, Chairman of the Cooperative Association of the First Round of the National Service, expressed his satisfaction with donating blood to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the start of the armed struggle. He also praised the initiative taken by the association’s members.

Participants in the program encouraged others in the community to follow this noble example and save lives through their renewable blood donations.