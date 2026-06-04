The Sawa and Higher Education Institutions branch of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students has provided three months of vocational training to over 400 students of the College of Business and Social Science and the College of Engineering and Technology. The training included 236 students, including 123 female students, from the College of Business and Social Science, and 180 students, including 93 female students, from the College of Engineering and Technology.

Accordingly, 37 students from the College of Business and Social Science were provided training in sign language, 41 in solar energy installation, 37 in computer technology, 21 in electronics, 44 in satellite dish installation, and 56 in graphics.

Speaking at the conclusion event of the training, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the college, noting that youth equipped with the necessary knowledge and organization play a leading role in the overall development of a country, called for the sustainability of the training program.

In the College of Engineering and Technology, 36 students were provided training in sign language, 79 in ideology, 22 in Arabic language, and 43 in graphics.

Mr. Meron Abraham, head of projects of the union branch, called on the trainees to practically develop the knowledge they gained from the training and transfer it to their peers.

Similarly, the Eritrean Police provided training in computer maintenance, photocopier and printer maintenance, as well as computer networking, to its members.

Lt. Col. Debesai Teklu, head of general service at the Eritrean Police Headquarters, said that the trainees came from all police stations across the country, as well as from the Police Headquarters.

Mr. Abraham Bitew, head of maintenance, said that the training will make a significant contribution to effectively and timely facilitating daily activities.