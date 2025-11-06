Eritrean communities in Sweden and the United Arab Emirates conducted various activities focusing on raising awareness, strengthening organization, enhancing contributions to national development programs, and promoting the true image of Eritrea and its people.

Accordingly, Eritrean communities in all cities of Sweden celebrated the founding of the Eritrean Community Day in Sweden, featuring programs depicting the culture and identity of Eritrea’s ethnic groups, the history of the people’s struggle, as well as resilience and unity.

Mr. Biniam Misgina, Chairman of the Eritrean Community in Sweden, said that the program—which included traditional cuisine and exhibitions of cultural artifacts—was organized in central markets and other locations frequented by large numbers of people.

Likewise, the Swedish branch of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans conducted seminars in the Swedish cities of Stockholm, Uppsala, Gothenburg, Örebro, Umeå, Sandviken, and Katrineholm.

The seminars, led by Mr. Abraham Kifletsion, Vice Chairman of the National Association; Mr. Seium Woldemariam, member of the Central Committee of the National Association; and Mr. Tekeste Fesehaye, Chairman of the Swedish Branch, were aimed at enhancing awareness and strengthening participation and contribution of members in national development programs.

In the same vein, a seminar was organized for nationals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, focusing on the prevailing situation in the homeland and regional developments.

At the seminar, Mr. Mohammed Selim, Managing Director at the Eritrean Consulate General in the United Arab Emirates, and Mr. Tesfu Gebretensae, Head of Public and Community Affairs, delivered extensive briefings and responded to questions raised by participants.