A United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) delegation led by Ms. Eden Wosornu, Director of the Response Division, met and held talks on 18 and 19 June with senior Government officials focusing on mutual cooperation and development programs.
The delegation, accompanied by Ms. Nahla Valji, Resident Coordinator of UN offices in Eritrea, held discussions with Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture; Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information; as well as Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ.
The objective of the visit of the OCHA delegation was to observe national development priorities and challenges, assess first-hand the impact of climate change, strengthen cooperation modalities, and review program activities.
The delegation also visited nutrition prevention and treatment services in Adi-Tekelezan; a water supply project operating with a solar energy system in Embadorho, Serejeka sub-zone; as well as the Akria National Model of Integrated Organic Agriculture.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.