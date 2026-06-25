Government workers, students, and residents in the sub-zones of Asmat, Halhal, Geleb, and Keren in the Anseba Region have extended 465 thousand Nakfa in support of families of martyrs.
Accordingly, 180 thousand Nakfa contributed in Asmat sub-zone, 85 thousand Nakfa contributed in Halhal sub-zone, and 24 thousand Nakfa contributed in Geleb sub-zone have been disbursed to families of martyrs in their respective sub-zones.
In addition, 32 thousand Nakfa contributed by Keren city residents and the truck owners’ association has been distributed to families of martyrs in the city.
Administrators of the sub-zones said that the support was a continuation of the assistance the public, government workers, and students have been providing through cultivating lands and renovating houses of families of martyrs, and commended the initiative.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.