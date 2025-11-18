Mr. Temesgen Hagos, Head of Culture and Sports in the Adi-Keih sub-zone, reported that ancient and historical heritage has been discovered in Der’a, Adi-Keih sub-zone.

The discovered heritage includes various artifacts such as a seal, amphora, cup, water container, as well as rock paintings and scripts.

The ancient and historical heritage was found in agricultural land and construction sites.

Noting that the area is rich in ancient heritage, Mr. Temesgen urged for caution during construction activities and for the timely reporting of discoveries to concerned institutions.

Indicating that finding ancient artifacts in the area is not new, the residents called for scientific exploration and the collection of ancient remains so that they can be preserved and transferred to future generations.