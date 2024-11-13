President Isaias Afwerki met today, at the Denden Guest House, UN Secretary General’s Envoy for the Sudan, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, for extensive discussions on regional developments; and especially the conflict in the Sudan.

President Isaias elucidated, in greater detail, Eritrea’s perspectives on the resolution of the conflict in the Sudan anchored on Sudanese own efforts that is not encumbered by external interferences and that is rooted on a roadmap that guarantees veritable peace. This path would ensure Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as restore Sudan’s rightful place in the global community of nations, President Isaias underlined.

Mr. Lamamra, for his part, stated that the primary purpose of his consultative visit to Eritrea was to exchange and solicit views on ways and means of expediting an enduring solution to the conflict in the Sudan by bringing the two warring sides to the negotiating table.

In this perspective, Mr. Lamamra expressed appreciation for Eritrea’s perspectives and assessment on the multiple parameters and variables that impact on the Sudan peace process; the external interferences that have exacerbated the conflict; as well as important approaches for securing an agreement between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of UN Offices in Eritrea.