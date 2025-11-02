President Isaias Afwerki attended the inauguration ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum held yesterday in Giza, overlooking Egypt’s three great Pyramids. The Grand Egyptian Museum is the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization.

The museum, which is built on 300 thousand square meters around the Giza Pyramids, houses a collection of Egyptian artifacts from various periods of the country’s civilization, estimated at over 100 thousand items.

The museum, which meets global standards, will serve as a significant attraction for those interested in Egypt’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from 79 countries, including 39 heads of State and Government.

It is to be recalled that during the meeting between President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on 30 October at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, the two leaders discussed the further consolidation of bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as regional developments and trends, particularly the situations in Sudan and Somalia, and the security of the Red Sea.