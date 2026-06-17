Popular environmental sanitation campaigns in connection with Martyrs Day, 20 June, have been carried out in the Central Region.

Accordingly, Eritrean nationals residing in the Netherlands, who are here to participate in the 35th Independence Day anniversary, conducted an environmental sanitation program at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery on 11 June, while members of the cooperative association of the former 85th Division, workers at Halibet Hospital, and the Ministry of Finance and National Development conducted environmental sanitation and tree cultivating activities at Halibet National Referral Hospital on 13 June.

About 300 workers of Eritrean Telecommunication also conducted a similar environmental sanitation popular campaign at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

In related news, an extensive environmental sanitation popular campaign, in which Government workers and members of the Defense Forces took part, was carried out in Keren city on 13 June.

Noting that the program was organized in collaboration with the Anseba Region administration and Keren sub-zone, Mr. Bekit Gubtan, from Keren sub-zone, commended the role of area administrators and heads of the PFDJ organizations.

Likewise, a water and soil conservation popular campaign is being carried out in Mariet administrative area in Nakfa sub-zone.

The residents, noting the significance of water and soil conservation in boosting agricultural production and enriching groundwater resources, expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the program.