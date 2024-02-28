The community of Shariki in the Eleberet sub-zone celebrated the inauguration of a new dam on 24 February, marking a significant milestone in local agricultural and environmental development efforts. The project was a collaborative endeavor between the Ministry of Agriculture and the 34th Division of the Eritrean Defense Forces.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of notable figures including Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba Region, Brigadier General Tekle Libsu, Commander of the Popular Force Command, and various heads of the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) in the region, along with other invited guests.

In his address, Ambassador Musa lauded the pivotal role and contributions of the Defense Forces in enhancing the community’s living standards and in environmental conservation through the greening campaign. He highlighted that over the past three years, the collaborative efforts of the public and the Defense Forces have led to the construction of several dams, with plans to construct an additional ten in the near future. Ambassador Musa also urged the community to intensify their participation in these developmental endeavors.

Mr. Gebremeskel Tewolde, acting administrator of the Eleberet sub-zone, underscored the unwavering commitment of the Eritrean Defense Forces to national sovereignty and their diligent contribution to the success of various development programs. He emphasized the crucial role of the dams in the sub-zone in bolstering irrigation farming in the sub-zone, thereby contributing to agricultural development and food security.

Lieutenant Colonel Gebreab Tsehaye, Commander of the 34th Division, reflected on the dedication of the Defense Forces to the execution of development programs. He noted the significant contributions made by the Defense forces in the construction of dams not only in Shariki but also in Melebso, Enrakubet, Aibaba, and Habero Tselim, with several others nearing completion.

The inauguration of the new dam in Shariki represents a vital step forward in the region’s agricultural and environmental sustainability, showcasing the successful collaboration between the Defense Forces and the public in the developmental initiatives.