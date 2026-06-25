Eritrean nationals residing in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Angola, Ghana, Guinea, and Ivory Coast have commemorated Martyrs Day, 20 June, featuring various programs.

Nationals in the South African cities of Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban commemorated Martyrs Day with candlelight vigils, experience-sharing programs, as well as cultural and artistic presentations depicting the significance of the day.

Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and Southern African countries, said that, owing to the sacrifices of its martyrs, the Eritrean people have ensured their independence and peace, as well as their identity and national sovereignty.

At the commemorative event in Johannesburg, nationals contributed 42 thousand Rand towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund, while four nationals pledged to assume responsibility for supporting 10 families of martyrs.

At the commemorative events organized by nationals in the Zambian cities of Lusaka and Chingola, Mr. Gebrehiwet Petros, chairman of the Eritrean community, said that martyrs are symbols of the identity and values of the Eritrean people, and called on nationals to live up to the expectations of martyrs and demonstrate commitment by giving priority to the interests of the Eritrean people and country.

Likewise, at the commemorative event organized in Zimbabwe, Mr. Aklilu Gide, chairman of the Eritrean community, called on nationals to strengthen participation in supporting families of martyrs. At the event, 13 nationals pledged to assume responsibility for supporting 15 families of martyrs.

The commemorative event in South Sudan, held on 19 June, featured a candlelight vigil as well as cultural and artistic programs.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tsegay Mehari, Eritrea’s Consul, called on nationals to fulfil the martyrs’ trust through strengthening participation in national affairs.

Nationals in the Angolan cities of Luanda, Lubango, Benguela, Huambo, and Cabinda; Conakry, Guinea; Accra, Ghana; as well as Abidjan, Ivory Coast, commemorated Martyrs Day under the theme “Reward for Our Martyrs is Transferring a Strong Country to Future Generations.”

At the event in Angola, Mr. Desale Tekleab, Eritrea’s Consul General, called on nationals to equip themselves with the necessary knowledge and skills and strengthen participation in national development programs.

Nationals in various cities of Belgium and Luxembourg also commemorated Martyrs Day with various programs reflecting the significance of the day. They also contributed 3 thousand 790 Euros towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

At the commemorative event in Brussels, Mr. Negasi Kasa, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries, delivered a speech focusing on the deep meaning of the day and the heavy sacrifices the Eritrean people paid for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty.

In the same vein, at the commemorative event organized by nationals in Vienna, Austria, participants contributed 2 thousand Euros and pledged to assume responsibility for supporting two families of martyrs.

Nationals in the US city of Atlanta also commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal and contributed 28 thousand 955 Dollars in support of families of martyrs.