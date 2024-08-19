The National Eritrean Festival 2024, which also marked the 50th anniversary of the Bologna Festival, officially opened by President Isaias Afwerki on 10 August at Expo Compound, concluded colorfully with a ceremony on 18 August.

At the closing ceremony, attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, highlighted that the national festivals have become more than just cultural events. They serve as bridges connecting nationals from inside the country and abroad, strengthening Eritrean identity and unity, preserving cultural values, and presenting to the world the true image of Eritrea—its history, free political choice, and social fabric.

Ambassador Zemede also noted that this year’s national festival was particularly special, as it brought together nationals from both inside the country and abroad in Asmara, creating a unique experience in the history of national festivals.

He further emphasized that the regions of the country showcased their cultural, social, and economic development achievements. Ambassador Zemede expressed hope that the history and journey of national festivals will be documented through research and study to be passed down to future generations.

According to the report presented, the weeklong festival attracted around 400,000 visitors and featured cultural presentations from all six regions of Eritrea, including traditional dances, folklore sessions, and exhibitions depicting various aspects of Eritrean life. The festival also included displays by Diaspora communities from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, along with a rich tapestry of cultural programs, children’s entertainment, institutional product showcases, and educational seminars.

The closing event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs, with awards handed out to those who contributed to and participated in the successful implementation of the national festival.