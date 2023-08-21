The National Festival 2023 that was officially opened by President Isaias Afwerki on 13 August at Expo Compound colorfully concluded at the ceremony organized on 20 August.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, spoke at the event, which was attended by high-ranking government and PFDJ officials as well as invited guests. He said that the festival served as a platform for the Eritrean people to showcase their noble culture and unity in diversity.

While praising those who helped make the national festival a success, Ambassador Zemede announced that significant planning and effort will be made to ensure the national festival, which was forced to be canceled because to the COVID-19 pandemic, remains sustainable.

Over 500,000 people visited the week-long celebration, according to the report that Mr. Solomon Dirar provided.

A photo exhibition organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Defense, a section dedicated to innovation, children’s programs, a book shop, a bazaar, educational and entertainment programs, a talent show, and exhibitions showcasing the progress of various Ministries and companies were all highlights of the national festival, which was held under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks.”