The Ministry of Defense has provided three months of vocational training to 175 of its members from the Naval Force, Air Force, and various departments of the Ministry.

In the theoretical and practical training, 29 members were trained in journalism, 37 in still and video camera operation, 59 in graphics, and 50 in computer technology.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, Gen. Filipos Woldeyeohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, urged the trainees to assume the responsibility of properly documenting the history of Eritrean generations with the aim of transferring it to posterity.

Noting that the training was part of the ongoing effort being exerted by the Promotion and Information Unit of the Ministry to enhance the capacity of its members, Mr. Tesfa’alem Kesete, coordinator of the program, said that the trainees were also provided training on time management, information and its proper usage, as well as artificial intelligence, among others.

Commending the training opportunity they were provided, representatives of the trainees expressed conviction to apply the knowledge they gained from the training in properly documenting the activities of the Ministry. They also called for the sustainability of the program.